M K Stalin's Christmas Message: Bridging Love and Compassion

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin extended Christmas greetings, highlighting Lord Jesus as a symbol of love, patience, and mercy. He connected Jesus' teachings to Thiruvalluvar's 'Thirukkural,' emphasizing compassion and decency. Stalin reaffirmed government commitments to minority rights and expressed ongoing support for Christian communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 24-12-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 20:58 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin extended warm Christmas greetings on Wednesday, honoring the birth of Jesus Christ as a testament to love, patience, and mercy worldwide.

Stalin linked Jesus' teachings to those found in Thiruvalluvar's ancient Tamil work, 'Thirukkural,' emphasizing mutual compassion even towards adversaries. Reflecting on Jesus' life and guidance, Stalin reiterated his government's dedication to ensuring the rights and welfare of Christians in Tamil Nadu, positioning the administration as a staunch supporter of minority rights.

Stalin emphasized, "The Dravidian Model government is committed to meeting the needs of our Christian brethren and will continue to uphold the principle of equality for all." He concluded with warm wishes for those following Jesus' teachings of love and brotherhood.

(With inputs from agencies.)

