Left Menu

M K Stalin's Determination in Upholding Democracy and Championing Minority Rights

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin emphasized his party's commitment to ensuring voting rights during a recent SIR exercise. At a Christmas event, he urged citizens to spread DMK's initiatives and highlighted the party's opposition to autocratic forces, especially in supporting minority communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 23-12-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 19:46 IST
M K Stalin's Determination in Upholding Democracy and Championing Minority Rights
M K Stalin
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin affirmed his party's dedication to safeguarding voting rights, emphasizing continued efforts following a recent SIR exercise.

In a Christmas gathering, Stalin called on the populace to disseminate the DMK's flagship policies to all homes, underscoring the party's ongoing initiatives.

Stalin stressed the absence of any need to alert minorities to current fears, positioning the DMK as a staunch defender against autocratic tendencies.

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025