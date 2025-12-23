M K Stalin's Determination in Upholding Democracy and Championing Minority Rights
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin emphasized his party's commitment to ensuring voting rights during a recent SIR exercise. At a Christmas event, he urged citizens to spread DMK's initiatives and highlighted the party's opposition to autocratic forces, especially in supporting minority communities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 23-12-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 19:46 IST
- India
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin affirmed his party's dedication to safeguarding voting rights, emphasizing continued efforts following a recent SIR exercise.
In a Christmas gathering, Stalin called on the populace to disseminate the DMK's flagship policies to all homes, underscoring the party's ongoing initiatives.
Stalin stressed the absence of any need to alert minorities to current fears, positioning the DMK as a staunch defender against autocratic tendencies.
No necessity for me to convey to people the kind of fear minorities are enduring, says TN CM Stalin at Christmas event in Chennai.
Only DMK has the capability to oppose autocratic forces: CM Stalin at Christmas event in Chennai.
To ensure people's voting rights, worked with determination during SIR exercise; continuing work now too for voting rights of public: TN CM.
