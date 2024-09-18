Left Menu

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Begins Shooting for 'Citadel' Season 2

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has started filming the second season of her Prime Video spy action series 'Citadel'. The returning cast includes Richard Madden, Stanley Tucci, and Leslie Manville, with Joe Russo directing. The new season continues the story of elite agents navigating life after having their memories wiped.

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas has commenced filming for the second season of her Prime Video spy action series 'Citadel', as revealed on her Instagram Stories.

Alongside Chopra, Richard Madden, Stanley Tucci, and Leslie Manville are also set to return, with Joe Russo directing the new season.

The series, which follows elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) as they rebuild their lives after a catastrophic event, continues to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

