Virat Kohli Supports Go Dharmic with Signed Memorabilia for Charity Auction

Cricket legend Virat Kohli continues his philanthropic efforts by supporting Go Dharmic, a global charity dedicated to promoting compassion and service. He has donated a signed shirt and cap for auction at the Mumbai City Dinner 2024, with proceeds supporting critical humanitarian programs. The event is scheduled for September 19th at the St. Regis Hotel in Mumbai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-09-2024 16:47 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 16:47 IST
Virat Kohli
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai, India – Cricket legend Virat Kohli has once again demonstrated his unwavering support for Go Dharmic, a global charity dedicated to promoting compassion and service. Kohli has generously donated a signed shirt and cap for auction at Go Dharmic's Mumbai City Dinner 2024, scheduled for September 19th at the prestigious St. Regis Hotel in Mumbai. Last year, Kohli showed his support by donating a shirt ahead of the India-Pakistan World Cup match.

This latest contribution from Kohli, who has been a long-time supporter of Go Dharmic, underscores his deep commitment to the charity's mission. Over the years, the cricket star has consistently shown kindness and generosity, significantly boosting efforts to raise vital funds for humanitarian causes. For over a decade, Go Dharmic has led humanitarian work with its inspiring vision of ''Love All. Feed All. Serve All.'' The auction proceeds will directly support Go Dharmic's impactful programs, including hunger and disaster relief, education, healthcare, and environmental sustainability.

Go Dharmic has garnered high-profile supporters such as actor Arjun Rampal and comedian Kapil Sharma. Recently, former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak volunteered with the charity in London, highlighting the global appeal of its mission.

The Mumbai City Dinner 2024 promises an engaging evening with a charity auction of exclusive items and experiences. All proceeds will support Go Dharmic's ongoing initiatives. The event offers guests a unique opportunity to connect with others passionate about philanthropy and social impact.

To register and secure your spot, please visit https://godharmic.com/event/mumbai-city-dinner-2024

About Go Dharmic: Founded by Hanuman Dass in 2011, Go Dharmic is a charitable organization promoting values of compassion, service, and social responsibility rooted in Dharma principles. The charity addresses pressing social issues such as hunger, education, and environmental conservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

