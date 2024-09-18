Teppanyaki Flair: Where Culinary Art Meets Theatrical Performance

Enticing diners with sizzling grills and precision knife work, the ongoing food festival 'Teppanyaki Flair' showcases a fusion of culinary excellence and theatrical flair. Chefs at OKO, The Lalit New Delhi, prepare premium delicacies right before the eyes of diners.

The 10-day festival is a visual feast where chefs blend bold flavors with precise grilling techniques. Curated by master chef Suriya Phusirimongkhonchai from Thailand and chef Manish, the event is a dynamic celebration of Teppanyaki style cooking.

The festival features both vegetarian and non-vegetarian delights, from 'Ise ebi in butter ponzu' to 'Burokkuri' grilled broccoli skewers. Guests can also enjoy desserts like dessert flambé fruits with ice cream, making the experience a perfect gastronomic journey. The festival concludes on September 22.

(With inputs from agencies.)