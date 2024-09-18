Teppanyaki Flair: Where Culinary Art Meets Theatrical Performance
Teppanyaki Flair, a 10-day festival at The Lalit New Delhi's OKO restaurant, combines culinary mastery with theatrical performance. Curated by chefs Suriya Phusirimongkhonchai and Manish, the event showcases live cooking of premium delicacies. The festival, ending on September 22, offers a rich culinary experience.
- Country:
- India
Enticing diners with sizzling grills and precision knife work, the ongoing food festival 'Teppanyaki Flair' showcases a fusion of culinary excellence and theatrical flair. Chefs at OKO, The Lalit New Delhi, prepare premium delicacies right before the eyes of diners.
The 10-day festival is a visual feast where chefs blend bold flavors with precise grilling techniques. Curated by master chef Suriya Phusirimongkhonchai from Thailand and chef Manish, the event is a dynamic celebration of Teppanyaki style cooking.
The festival features both vegetarian and non-vegetarian delights, from 'Ise ebi in butter ponzu' to 'Burokkuri' grilled broccoli skewers. Guests can also enjoy desserts like dessert flambé fruits with ice cream, making the experience a perfect gastronomic journey. The festival concludes on September 22.
(With inputs from agencies.)