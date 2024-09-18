Left Menu

AIFF Renames Junior Girls' Championship After First Olympic Football Captain Dr. Talimeren Ao

The AIFF has renamed the Junior Girls' National Championship to honor Dr. Talimeren Ao, India's first men's Olympic football captain. From the 2025-26 season, the tournament will be called the 'Dr. Talimeren Ao National Football Championship for Junior Girls'. Dr. Ao's contributions are also being recognized through a planned biography detailing his life and achievements.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has officially renamed the Junior Girls' National Championship in honor of India's first men's Olympic football captain, Doctor Talimeren Ao. The tournament will be known as the 'Dr. Talimeren Ao National Football Championship for Junior Girls' starting from the 2025-26 season.

This renaming marks the first national tribute to Dr. Ao by the Federation, acknowledging his pioneering role and achievements in Indian football. The championship, now in its 18th edition, has seen significant dominance by Manipur, which has won 11 titles and finished as runners-up twice.

In addition to the renaming, the AIFF plans to commission a biography that will document Dr. Ao's remarkable journey from his native Changki village in Nagaland to leading the Indian national team at the 1948 Summer Olympics. Offers from prestigious English clubs like Arsenal FC during his career also highlight Dr. Ao's impact in football.

