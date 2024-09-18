Restoration Efforts at Konark's 13th-Century Sun Temple Underway
A team from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) inspected the ongoing sand removal at the 13th-century Sun Temple in Konark, Odisha. The sand was originally placed in 1903 to prevent collapse. Recent studies revealed significant settling, prompting a renewed restoration effort aiming for completion by 2026.
A team from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has reviewed the progress of sand removal from the famed 13th-century Sun Temple at Konark in Odisha.
Led by ASI's Additional Director General Janhwij Sharma, the six-member team assessed the work being done to remove sand from the Jagamohan, or assembly hall, of the historic shrine.
The sand was originally placed in 1903 by British administrators to prevent structural collapse. Despite maintaining its integrity over the years, recent inspections indicated reduced sand levels, causing a vacuum at the top of the structure. In February 2020, the ASI approved the proposal to remove the sand. The Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) conducted an endoscopy study revealing 12.5 ft of sand settling and displaced stones. Consequently, ASI engaged a construction company, which restarted the project in August 2023 with the goal to complete it within three years.
