ICG Vessel Sujay Makes Strategic Port Call in Bali, Strengthens India-Indonesia Maritime Ties

An Indian Coast Guard (ICG) vessel, equipped with an integral helicopter, docked at Bali on Wednesday for a three-day strategic port call as part of its ongoing East Asia deployment, according to a statement by the defence ministry.

The ICG's Offshore Patrol Vessel Sujay will conduct professional interactions with Indonesia's Badan Keamanan Laut Republik Indonesia (BAKAMLA), focusing on key areas such as operational turnaround, marine pollution response, maritime search and rescue, and maritime law enforcement, the statement detailed. The visit will also feature cross-deck training, joint yoga sessions, and friendly sports events between the coast guards of both nations.

Additionally, ten NCC cadets aboard the ICGS Sujay will participate in an environment protection walkathon to raise awareness about the detriments of marine pollution, in collaboration with local youth organizations. The visit underscores India's commitment to strengthening relations with Indo-Pacific countries through maritime cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)