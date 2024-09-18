Left Menu

ASI Team Commences Inspection of Shree Jagannath Temple’s ‘Ratna Bhandar’

A 26-member team from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) began inspecting the ‘Ratna Bhandar’ of Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri. Led by Additional Director General Janhwij Sharma and including experts from CSIR-NGRI, the team is conducting investigations before repair work. The temple has restricted entry during the operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puri | Updated: 18-09-2024 18:39 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 18:39 IST
A 26-member team from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) commenced an inspection of the 'Ratna Bhandar' or treasury of Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri on Wednesday.

The team, led by Additional Director General Janhwij Sharma, includes experts from the Hyderabad-based CSIR-National Geophysical Research Institute (CSIR-NGRI). The inspection is a precursor to planned repairs and renovations.

Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) chief administrator Arabinda Padhee stated that the operation is being conducted under the supervision of ASI and follows the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) laid out by the state government. Devotee entry to the 12th-century shrine was suspended from 1 pm on Wednesday until the inspection is complete.

