Union Home Minister Lauds Cabinet's Revolutionary Decisions for Bharat

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday commended the Union Cabinet's slew of decisions, emphasizing their potential benefits for farmers and marginalized communities. The nutrient-based subsidy scheme aims to economically empower farmers and promote balanced fertiliser usage.

Shah applauded the approval of ambitious space projects such as the Chandrayaan 4 Mission and the Venus Orbiter Mission, which aim to bolster Bharat's leadership in the space sector. 'These initiatives will broaden our scientific horizons,' Shah remarked.

The establishment of the National Centre of Excellence for AVGC-XR is expected to stimulate economic growth and attract foreign investments in the media and entertainment sector. Shah also appreciated the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Unnat Gram Abhiyan's efforts to improve infrastructure, education, and health in tribal villages, benefiting five crore people.

Additionally, initiatives like PM-AASHA aim to provide fair prices for farmers' produce and stabilize essential commodity prices. Shah expressed gratitude toward Prime Minister Narendra Modi for these visionary steps.

(With inputs from agencies.)