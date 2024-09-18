Gisele Pelicot's Fight for Justice: A Shocking Trial in France

Gisele Pelicot, who was drugged and raped by dozens of men recruited by her husband, said on Wednesday "forgiveness does not exist," unequivocally rejecting claims by him and one of his chief accomplices that they regretted harming her.

The trial of Dominique Pelicot and 50 other men accused of raping his wife has sent shockwaves through the southern French town of Avignon and triggered protests across France. Pelicot has become a poignant symbol in the fight against sexual violence. "These men are degenerates. They committed rape," Gisele Pelicot, 72, told the court, reacting to her now ex-husband Dominique's and accomplice Jean-Pierre Marechal's testimonies.

Dominique Pelicot, 71, is also accused of raping Marechal's wife after drugging her. Gisele Pelicot insisted on a public trial to expose the atrocities committed by her former husband and the men he orchestrated to violate her. "Today, forgiveness does not exist," she declared, recounting the humiliation and destruction she endured for 10 years.

