Left Menu

Gisele Pelicot's Fight for Justice: A Shocking Trial in France

Gisele Pelicot, who was drugged and raped by dozens of men recruited by her husband, rejects their claims of regret. The trial in Avignon, France, has sparked global outrage and support for Pelicot, a symbol of the fight against sexual violence. Her husband, Dominique Pelicot, and 50 others face charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2024 20:25 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 20:25 IST
Gisele Pelicot's Fight for Justice: A Shocking Trial in France

Gisele Pelicot, who was drugged and raped by dozens of men recruited by her husband, said on Wednesday "forgiveness does not exist," unequivocally rejecting claims by him and one of his chief accomplices that they regretted harming her.

The trial of Dominique Pelicot and 50 other men accused of raping his wife has sent shockwaves through the southern French town of Avignon and triggered protests across France. Pelicot has become a poignant symbol in the fight against sexual violence. "These men are degenerates. They committed rape," Gisele Pelicot, 72, told the court, reacting to her now ex-husband Dominique's and accomplice Jean-Pierre Marechal's testimonies.

Dominique Pelicot, 71, is also accused of raping Marechal's wife after drugging her. Gisele Pelicot insisted on a public trial to expose the atrocities committed by her former husband and the men he orchestrated to violate her. "Today, forgiveness does not exist," she declared, recounting the humiliation and destruction she endured for 10 years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

 United Kingdom
2
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
3
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
4
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024