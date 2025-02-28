Left Menu

Thirst Leads to Capture in Swargate Bus Rape Case

Dattatray Ramdas Gade, accused in the Swargate bus rape case, was captured after approaching a house for water. The homeowner, related to a police officer, alerted authorities. Gade, hiding since the incident, attempted suicide unsuccessfully. Despite the challenges of darkness and leopards, police efforts led to his arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-02-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 21:40 IST
Thirst Leads to Capture in Swargate Bus Rape Case
  • Country:
  • India

Thirst led to the capture of Dattatray Ramdas Gade, the man accused in the Swargate bus rape case. He was arrested after approaching a house for water, where the homeowner, connected to local law enforcement, informed police of his presence.

On the run since the incident on Tuesday morning, Gade was finally apprehended late Thursday night in his native village. Authorities found a ligature mark on his neck, suggesting an unsuccessful suicide attempt.

Despite using modern technology like sniffer dogs and drones, it was traditional human intelligence that proved vital in apprehending Gade, now held in police custody as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025