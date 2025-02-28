Thirst Leads to Capture in Swargate Bus Rape Case

Thirst led to the capture of Dattatray Ramdas Gade, the man accused in the Swargate bus rape case. He was arrested after approaching a house for water, where the homeowner, connected to local law enforcement, informed police of his presence.

On the run since the incident on Tuesday morning, Gade was finally apprehended late Thursday night in his native village. Authorities found a ligature mark on his neck, suggesting an unsuccessful suicide attempt.

Despite using modern technology like sniffer dogs and drones, it was traditional human intelligence that proved vital in apprehending Gade, now held in police custody as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)