Accusations of Corruption and Negligence in Salman Khan Firing Case

In a shocking turn of events, Harpal Singh, arrested in connection with the April shooting incident outside Bollywood icon Salman Khan's residence, has made serious allegations against a prison doctor. Singh, presented before a special MCOCA court, claimed that a prison medical officer demanded Rs 10,000 to treat his fractured finger, which has been untreated for eight months.

The court, presided over by Judge B D Shelke, instructed the chief medical officer (CMO) of Taloja Jail to submit a detailed report and ensure Singh receives the necessary medical attention. The incident involved two men on a motorcycle firing multiple rounds outside Khan's residence in Bandra on April 14.

Labeling the attack as orchestrated by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, the police have so far detained six suspects. Additionally, another accused, Mohammad Chaudhary, reported a leg infection, prompting the court to direct immediate medical treatment. The report is expected by October 7.

(With inputs from agencies.)