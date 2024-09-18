Left Menu

Mumbai's Grand Farewell: Over 2 Lakh Ganesh Idols Immersed During Festival

Around 2.1 lakh Ganesh idols were immersed in Mumbai over 11 days, with over 37,000 on the final day. Beginning on September 7 and ending on September 17, the festival saw idols immersed in various water bodies to avoid pollution. No untoward incidents were reported.

In Mumbai, around 2.1 lakh Ganesh idols were immersed over the 11 days of the Ganesh festival, culminating with over 37,000 idols on the final day, according to civic officials. The beloved festival started on September 7 and ended on September 17, with immersion processions extending into Wednesday.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) reported that 2,09,021 idols of Ganapati, Goddess Gauri, and Goddess Hartalika were immersed in the Arabian Sea, lakes, and artificial ponds. Despite the large number of idols, no untoward incidents were reported, even as lakhs of devotees flooded the streets to participate in the immersion processions.

A notable increase occurred in the number of idols immersed in artificial ponds—from 76,709 in 2023 to 82,005 in 2024—set up to prevent the pollution of natural water bodies. The highest number of immersions, 66,339, took place on the second day of the festival.

(With inputs from agencies.)

