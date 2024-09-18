Left Menu

Aanandita Park: A New Green Haven in Delhi

Aanandita Park, newly developed by Delhi Development Authority, spans a kilometer along Ring Road near Vijay Ghat. The project, inaugurated by Delhi LG VK Saxena, features illuminated fountains and aims to enhance Delhi's green spaces and cultural landscape. Saxena has emphasized greenery since his tenure began.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2024 22:35 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 22:35 IST
A new green space, named 'Aanandita Park,' has been developed adjacent to Vijay Ghat, the memorial for India's second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), according to an official statement released on Wednesday.

The park was unveiled by Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Tuesday. Designed to promote greenery in the national capital and enhance the city's aesthetics, the project was personally monitored by Saxena. Spanning a kilometre along Ring Road, Aanandita Park features two large rockery fountains, a fountain with columns, and 18 corridor fountains, all illuminated in tricolour.

''This initiative honors the dignitaries at the Samadhi Complex and will develop as a space for reflection and remembrance,'' read the statement. The fountains are expected to enrich the area's cultural and recreational landscape. In a post on X, Saxena highlighted the project's significance and the creativity involved in its execution. Since taking office, Saxena has prioritized greenery, having recently inaugurated Vaishnavi Park and other projects along the Yamuna bank.

(With inputs from agencies.)

