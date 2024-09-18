Tamil Nadu Wows Paris with Rich Heritage at IFTM Top Resa

Tamil Nadu has taken center stage at the IFTM Top Resa international tourism fair in Paris, highlighting its diverse tourist destinations.

A striking display of a 'Jallikattu' bull and an enthusiastic young man attempting to subdue it captivated attendees at the Tamil Nadu stand in the India pavilion.

The stand was inaugurated by India's Ambassador to France, Jawed Ashraf, on September 17, alongside TN Tourism Commissioner C Samayamoorthy. The fair, running from September 17-19, 2024, features multimedia showcasing Tamil Nadu's lush hills, dense forests, idyllic beaches, and ancient monuments. French booklets detailing these attractions were handed out to visitors.

(With inputs from agencies.)