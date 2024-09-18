Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Wows Paris with Rich Heritage at IFTM Top Resa

Tamil Nadu showcased its diverse tourist destinations at the IFTM Top Resa international tourism fair in Paris. A display featuring a 'Jallikattu' bull captivated attendees. The event highlighted Tamil Nadu's landscapes, including hills, forests, agricultural regions, coastal areas, and arid zones. French booklets on tourist attractions were distributed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 18-09-2024 22:46 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 22:46 IST
Tamil Nadu Wows Paris with Rich Heritage at IFTM Top Resa
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu has taken center stage at the IFTM Top Resa international tourism fair in Paris, highlighting its diverse tourist destinations.

A striking display of a 'Jallikattu' bull and an enthusiastic young man attempting to subdue it captivated attendees at the Tamil Nadu stand in the India pavilion.

The stand was inaugurated by India's Ambassador to France, Jawed Ashraf, on September 17, alongside TN Tourism Commissioner C Samayamoorthy. The fair, running from September 17-19, 2024, features multimedia showcasing Tamil Nadu's lush hills, dense forests, idyllic beaches, and ancient monuments. French booklets detailing these attractions were handed out to visitors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

 United Kingdom
2
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
3
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
4
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024