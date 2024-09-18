Mystery Surrounds BAC Consulting's Role in Explosive Pagers Linked to Hezbollah Attacks

In a quiet Budapest neighborhood, BAC Consulting operates out of a modest duplex, now under scrutiny for its alleged role in manufacturing explosive pagers used in attacks across Lebanon and Syria, linked to an apparent Israeli operation against Hezbollah.

Despite contributing USD 725,000 in revenue in 2022 and being run by Cristiana Bársony-Arcidiacono, the company's precise involvement in the attacks remains murky. Apparent evidence ties BAC to devices that inflicted numerous casualties, with conflicting statements about their operational role.

Hungarian authorities assert that BAC Consulting acted merely as a trading intermediary, without manufacturing capabilities in Hungary. Meanwhile, ongoing international scrutiny seeks to unravel the complex networks behind these devastating explosions.

(With inputs from agencies.)