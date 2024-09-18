Left Menu

Mystery Surrounds BAC Consulting's Role in Explosive Pagers Linked to Hezbollah Attacks

BAC Consulting, headquartered in a Budapest duplex, is linked to manufacturing pagers that exploded in Lebanon and Syria in an alleged Israeli operation against Hezbollah. Registered in 2022, the company generated significant revenue and is managed by Cristiana Bársony-Arcidiacono. The firm's role in the attacks remains unclear.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 18-09-2024 23:08 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 23:08 IST
Mystery Surrounds BAC Consulting's Role in Explosive Pagers Linked to Hezbollah Attacks
  • Country:
  • Hungary

In a quiet Budapest neighborhood, BAC Consulting operates out of a modest duplex, now under scrutiny for its alleged role in manufacturing explosive pagers used in attacks across Lebanon and Syria, linked to an apparent Israeli operation against Hezbollah.

Despite contributing USD 725,000 in revenue in 2022 and being run by Cristiana Bársony-Arcidiacono, the company's precise involvement in the attacks remains murky. Apparent evidence ties BAC to devices that inflicted numerous casualties, with conflicting statements about their operational role.

Hungarian authorities assert that BAC Consulting acted merely as a trading intermediary, without manufacturing capabilities in Hungary. Meanwhile, ongoing international scrutiny seeks to unravel the complex networks behind these devastating explosions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

 United Kingdom
2
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
3
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
4
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024