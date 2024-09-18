Mystery Surrounds BAC Consulting's Role in Explosive Pagers Linked to Hezbollah Attacks
BAC Consulting, headquartered in a Budapest duplex, is linked to manufacturing pagers that exploded in Lebanon and Syria in an alleged Israeli operation against Hezbollah. Registered in 2022, the company generated significant revenue and is managed by Cristiana Bársony-Arcidiacono. The firm's role in the attacks remains unclear.
In a quiet Budapest neighborhood, BAC Consulting operates out of a modest duplex, now under scrutiny for its alleged role in manufacturing explosive pagers used in attacks across Lebanon and Syria, linked to an apparent Israeli operation against Hezbollah.
Despite contributing USD 725,000 in revenue in 2022 and being run by Cristiana Bársony-Arcidiacono, the company's precise involvement in the attacks remains murky. Apparent evidence ties BAC to devices that inflicted numerous casualties, with conflicting statements about their operational role.
Hungarian authorities assert that BAC Consulting acted merely as a trading intermediary, without manufacturing capabilities in Hungary. Meanwhile, ongoing international scrutiny seeks to unravel the complex networks behind these devastating explosions.
