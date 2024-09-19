Lawsuit Accuses MrBeast's New Amazon Reality Show of Unsafe Work Conditions

Five contestants of MrBeast's new Amazon reality show have filed a lawsuit alleging unsafe work conditions and sexual harassment.

The lawsuit claims MrBeast's company failed to provide adequate wages, meal breaks, and rest time, alongside misrepresenting the odds of winning the contest.

A spokesperson for MrBeast, real name Jimmy Donaldson, declined to comment on the lawsuit. Meanwhile, the legal battle has drawn attention to the treatment of contestants in reality TV productions.

(With inputs from agencies.)