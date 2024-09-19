Left Menu

Veteran Music Director Vipin Reshammiya Passes Away at 87

Vipin Reshammiya, noted music director and father of singer Himesh Reshammiya, died at 87. The respected composer was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital due to age-related health issues. His last rites will be held in Juhu, with friends and family in attendance to honor his legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 10:00 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 10:00 IST
Veteran Music Director Vipin Reshammiya Passes Away at 87
Himesh Reshammiya with his parents (Photo/Instagram/@realhimesh). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vipin Reshammiya, the esteemed music director and father of singer Himesh Reshammiya, has passed away at the age of 87. He died on Wednesday at 8:30 PM at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai, where he was being treated for breathing difficulties and other age-related health complications.

According to sources, his last rites will be performed today in Juhu. His body will first be taken to his residence, where members of the music fraternity, along with family and friends, are expected to gather to pay their final respects to the veteran composer.

Vipin Reshammiya's legacy in the music world is profound. He was instrumental in shaping the careers of numerous artists with his compositions for various Bollywood films. Reshammiya was a versatile composer, adept in blending traditional Indian music with contemporary styles. His notable works include films such as 'The Xpose' (2014), 'Teraa Surroor' (2016), and 'Insaf Ki Jung' (1988).

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
2
FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks against Rahul Gandhi

FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks again...

 India
3
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States
4
BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communities in any govt medical or engineering college in country.

BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communiti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024