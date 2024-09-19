Veteran Music Director Vipin Reshammiya Passes Away at 87

Vipin Reshammiya, the esteemed music director and father of singer Himesh Reshammiya, has passed away at the age of 87. He died on Wednesday at 8:30 PM at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai, where he was being treated for breathing difficulties and other age-related health complications.

According to sources, his last rites will be performed today in Juhu. His body will first be taken to his residence, where members of the music fraternity, along with family and friends, are expected to gather to pay their final respects to the veteran composer.

Vipin Reshammiya's legacy in the music world is profound. He was instrumental in shaping the careers of numerous artists with his compositions for various Bollywood films. Reshammiya was a versatile composer, adept in blending traditional Indian music with contemporary styles. His notable works include films such as 'The Xpose' (2014), 'Teraa Surroor' (2016), and 'Insaf Ki Jung' (1988).

(With inputs from agencies.)