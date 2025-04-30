Rehabilitation of Mariama Airstrip Opens Pathways to Opportunity in East Sepik

On 28 April 2025, a pivotal moment in rural development unfolded in Karawari Rural Local Level Government (LLG), East Sepik Province, Papua New Guinea, with the official inauguration of the rehabilitated Mariama Airstrip. Attended by international dignitaries, national authorities, and local residents, the event celebrated more than just the reopening of an airstrip—it marked a gateway to inclusion, development, and sustainable livelihoods for the over 19,000 people living in one of the country’s most isolated regions.

The project was implemented under the European Union-funded EU-STREIT PNG Programme, a major multi-sectoral initiative targeting sustainable economic growth in the Sepik Region. The airstrip’s restoration was the final milestone in the rehabilitation of five key rural airstrips under this programme. Spearheaded by the International Labour Organization (ILO) and the Rural Airstrip Agency (RAA), the initiative was grounded in the ILO’s Employment-Intensive Investment Programme (EIIP) methodology, which prioritizes local labour, tools, and materials—ensuring that community participation remained at the heart of the transformation.

A Community-Centric Approach to Development

According to Martin Wandera, Director of the ILO Office for Pacific Island Countries and Coordinator of the EU-STREIT PNG Programme, the Mariama Airstrip represents much more than a piece of infrastructure—it is a symbol of collective action and hope. “We are not merely rehabilitating runways,” he stated at the ribbon-cutting ceremony, “we are opening doors to education, healthcare, and economic opportunity. This is a tangible expression of inclusive development.”

The airstrip’s upgrades included comprehensive runway graveling, installation of aviation aids, and improved drainage systems. Importantly, the entire project followed labour-based approaches, creating 9,760 days of paid work across five sites, with 780 jobs generated at Mariama alone. These employment opportunities provided both immediate financial relief and long-term skill development for workers in the region, equipping them with experience in infrastructure construction and maintenance.

Partnerships Driving Progress

This milestone was made possible through a web of collaboration. The European Union’s financial backing and strategic oversight allowed the vision of EU-STREIT PNG to take root. Other supporting partners included the UN’s Resident Coordinator Office, and agencies such as FAO, UNDP, ITU, and UNCDF, each of which brought their unique expertise and contributions to the programme. At the inauguration, EU Ambassador Jacques Fradin, who served as Guest of Honour, emphasized the airstrip’s role in unlocking the economic potential of thousands of rural producers—especially in cocoa, vanilla, and fisheries.

“We believe in empowering communities,” said Ambassador Fradin. “The Mariama Airstrip will not only connect rural farmers to markets but also integrate remote areas into national and international trade flows.”

East Sepik Governor Allan Bird added, “This project proves that with the right partnerships and vision, transformative development is possible—even in the remotest parts of Papua New Guinea. On behalf of Greater Sepik, I thank the European Union for standing with us.”

A Blueprint for Sustainability and Replication

Sustainability has been carefully woven into the airstrip’s future. The ILO has trained Airstrip Maintenance Officers to ensure ongoing upkeep. Moreover, a Memorandum of Understanding is being finalized with local authorities to integrate long-term maintenance into provincial and national budget planning. According to Mr. Wandera, with consistent upkeep, the Mariama Airstrip can serve the community for 10 to 15 years or more.

The Mariama Airstrip joins four others—Munduku, Moropote, Okisai, and Warakori—that have also been rehabilitated under the same programme. Together, these projects are complemented by the rehabilitation and ongoing maintenance of over 500 kilometres of rural roads, further weaving a web of accessibility across the region.

Vision for 2030 and Beyond

This development aligns closely with the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, especially in promoting decent work, reduced inequalities, and resilient infrastructure. The ILO reaffirmed its commitment to these goals by continuing to work closely with the Government of Papua New Guinea and development partners.

“As we cut this ribbon today,” Wandera concluded, “we are also cutting through the isolation that has held back this region for too long. The ILO will continue to champion fair employment, climate-resilient infrastructure, and social justice for all communities across Papua New Guinea.”

The jubilant celebrations by local villagers—who decorated the event with traditional attire, music, and food—reflected the deep cultural and economic significance of the occasion. For the people of Karawari and surrounding areas, the skies are no longer unreachable. With this airstrip, their aspirations are now within flight's reach.