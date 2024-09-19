Coocaa Unveils Game-Changing 43C3U Plus Smart TV for Big Billion Day

New Delhi [India], September 18: Coocaa, a leader in smart TV technology, announced the launch of the 43C3U Plus, available from September 16 as part of Flipkart's Big Billion Day campaign. Priced at ₹12,999, the 43C3U Plus aims to redefine home entertainment with its cutting-edge features.

Designed for innovation and performance, the Coocaa 43C3U Plus boasts Coolita OS for effortless control, CC Cast for seamless phone mirroring, and the Trochilus Extreme picture engine for vibrant, detailed visuals. Dolby Audio adds a surround sound experience, while Eye Care technology, including Low Blue Light and Flicker-Free features, ensures comfortable viewing.

Featuring an ultra-slim metal body and minimalist bezels, the TV's frameless design complements any home décor. Sushovit Ranjan, Director of Sales & Marketing at Skyworth India Electronics, called the 43C3U Plus a game-changer that offers advanced technology at an affordable price. This exclusive Flipkart offer during the Big Billion Day sale is not to be missed.

(With inputs from agencies.)