Prime Video India and Dharmatic Entertainment Announce Season 2 of 'Call Me Bae'

Prime Video India and Dharmatic Entertainment have unveiled plans for a second season of the hit comedy-drama TV series 'Call Me Bae'. This show has dominated India's Prime Video rankings and consistently features in the top 10 trending titles across over 50 nations, including the US, UK, and Australia, according to the Prime Video India team.

'Witnessing the overwhelming love and appreciation for Call Me Bae has been truly amazing,' stated Nikhil Madhok, head of originals at Prime Video India. 'Encouraged by this response, we are excited to embark on the next chapter of Bae's journey alongside her tribe,' he added.

Starring Ananya Panday, the series also features Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, and Mini Mathur. The emotionally resonant themes, such as self-identity and personal belief, have connected deeply with viewers. The vibrant soundtrack, with tracks like 'Vekh Sohneeya' and 'Churaaiyaan', has also gained popularity on social media platforms. Producer Karan Johar is enthusiastic about the second season, 'The first season has been a game-changer for us, and we're grateful for the love it has garnered globally. We can't wait to delve deeper into the characters and their stories.'

Apoorva Mehta from Dharmatic Entertainment expressed similar excitement, emphasizing the commitment to maintain the show's momentum. 'We are thrilled to develop new character arcs and storylines for the upcoming season,' Mehta stated. 'Call Me Bae' is an eight-part series focusing on Bella Chowdhary, a.k.a Bae (Ananya Panday), and her journey from being a heiress to a hustler. The series is produced by Dharmatic Entertainment and features a dynamic cast including Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur in key roles.

The series is produced by Dharmatic Entertainment with Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra serving as Executive Producers. Written by Ishita Moitra, Samina Motlekar, and Rohit Nair and directed by Collin D'Cunha, 'Call Me Bae' is available to stream on Prime Video.

