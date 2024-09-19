Left Menu

Renowned Choreographer Jani Master Arrested on Sexual Assault Charges

Well-known dance choreographer Jani Master, also known as Shaik Jani, has been arrested in Goa on allegations of sexual assault. The Cyberabad police apprehended him and will present him before a local court. He will then be brought to Hyderabad after obtaining a transit warrant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 19-09-2024 12:43 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 12:43 IST
Renowned Choreographer Jani Master Arrested on Sexual Assault Charges
  • Country:
  • India

Well-known dance choreographer Jani Master, who has been accused of sexual assault by a woman who worked with him, was arrested, police said on Thursday.

Jani Master, whose real name is Shaik Jani, was arrested in Goa by the Cyberabad police where he will be produced before a local court, a senior police official told PTI.

He will be brought to Hyderabad after obtaining a transit warrant from the court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
2
FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks against Rahul Gandhi

FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks again...

 India
3
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States
4
BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communities in any govt medical or engineering college in country.

BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communiti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024