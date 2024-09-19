Renowned Choreographer Jani Master Arrested on Sexual Assault Charges

Well-known dance choreographer Jani Master, who has been accused of sexual assault by a woman who worked with him, was arrested, police said on Thursday.

Jani Master, whose real name is Shaik Jani, was arrested in Goa by the Cyberabad police where he will be produced before a local court, a senior police official told PTI.

He will be brought to Hyderabad after obtaining a transit warrant from the court.

(With inputs from agencies.)