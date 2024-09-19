Left Menu

Exciting Debut: Asha Negi Stars in 'Honeymoon Photographer' Premiering on JioCinema

The murder mystery series 'Honeymoon Photographer', featuring Asha Negi, will premiere on JioCinema on September 27. Directed by Arjun Srivastava, the show revolves around honeymoon photographer Ambika Nath, who becomes the prime suspect in her client's murder. The drama unfolds with intricate characters and a gripping storyline.

Updated: 19-09-2024 13:30 IST
The murder mystery series 'Honeymoon Photographer,' starring actor Asha Negi, is set to make its debut on JioCinema on September 27, the streaming platform announced on Thursday.

The six-episode show, directed by Arjun Srivastava, casts Negi as Ambika Nath, a honeymoon photographer entangled in a murder case involving her clients, industrialist Adhir Irani and his wife, Zoya Irani. The plot thickens when Adhir is discovered dead on a beach, and Ambika, with gaps in her memory and a missing date, becomes the prime suspect.

Supported only by her friend-zoned date Elvin, Ambika must navigate a complex investigation led by cop Divya Sawant, driven by her own motives. Negi, celebrated for her roles in popular Indian TV shows like 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain' and 'Pavitra Rishta', describes this role as a refreshing departure from her previous romantic and family-centric roles. Produced by Rishabh Seth's Green Light Productions, 'Honeymoon Photographer' promises a thrilling cat-and-mouse chase and an evolving, captivating storyline.

