Women at the Helm: Breaking Taboos at Kerala's State-Run Liquor Outlets
Women constitute over 50% of the workforce at Kerala State Beverages Corporation (BEVCO), the state-run liquor retailer. Initially met with apprehension, female employees have found the job as safe and rewarding as any other government role. Their presence has improved consumer behavior, and they now work in sales, warehouses, and administration.
Women now make up over half of the workforce at Kerala State Beverages Corporation (BEVCO), a significant milestone in a society grappling with social taboos.
Initially met with skepticism even by their families, female salespersons like Leena and Sangeetha have found the job fulfilling and safe, with the support of management and police ensuring swift action on any complaints.
With a marked improvement in customer behavior and increased female representation in various roles, BEVCO stands as an example for other departments to follow in integrating more women into the workforce.
