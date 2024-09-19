Women at the Helm: Breaking Taboos at Kerala's State-Run Liquor Outlets

Women now make up over half of the workforce at Kerala State Beverages Corporation (BEVCO), a significant milestone in a society grappling with social taboos.

Initially met with skepticism even by their families, female salespersons like Leena and Sangeetha have found the job fulfilling and safe, with the support of management and police ensuring swift action on any complaints.

With a marked improvement in customer behavior and increased female representation in various roles, BEVCO stands as an example for other departments to follow in integrating more women into the workforce.

