Protestors Demand India Halt Cricket Series with Bangladesh Over Alleged Violence
The Hindu Makkal Katchi (HMK) staged a protest urging the Indian government and Team India to halt the India-Bangladesh cricket series. Led by HMK chief Arjun Sampath, the protestors highlighted ongoing violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, demanding protection from the central government and the United Nations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 19-09-2024 14:39 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 14:39 IST
The Hindu Makkal Katchi (HMK) on Thursday called for the suspension of the India-Bangladesh cricket test series, condemning alleged violence against Hindus in Bangladesh.
Led by HMK chief Arjun Sampath, protesters urged the central government and the United Nations to protect Bangladeshi Hindus. Sampath asserted that the Hindu population in Bangladesh has drastically declined from 26 percent in 1971 to 7 percent today.
He alleged ongoing genocide against Hindus, stating that temples are being destroyed and Hindu women are targeted. The first Test against Bangladesh began the same day.
(With inputs from agencies.)
