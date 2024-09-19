Saturday Night Live Gears Up for Monumental 50th Season

NBC's iconic sketch comedy show, 'Saturday Night Live' (SNL), is preparing to launch its celebrated 50th season with an outstanding lineup of hosts and musical guests. The new season will kick off on September 28, 2024, with four consecutive live episodes, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Emmy Award-winning actress Jean Smart, renowned for her role in 'Hacks', is set to headline the premiere episode, marking her first appearance on the SNL stage. Rising musical star Jelly Roll will join her, making his debut as the musical guest.

The roster continues with comedian Nate Bargatze hosting on October 5, alongside legendary band Coldplay. On October 12, pop sensation Ariana Grande and rock icon Stevie Nicks will take the stage, followed by acclaimed actor Michael Keaton and Billie Eilish on October 19.

Comedian John Mulaney will host on November 2, featuring musical guest Chappell Roan. Grande will make her second hosting appearance, while Keaton and Mulaney will mark their fourth and sixth, respectively.

In addition to the regular Saturday episodes airing at 11:30 pm ET/8:30 pm PT, SNL will celebrate its 50th anniversary with a special primetime event scheduled for February 2025. The new season will introduce three featured players--Ashley Padilla, Emil Wakim, and Jane Wickline. Returning cast members Marcello Hernandez, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker will advance to the main cast after standout performances last season.

Hosts and Musical Guests Schedule: - Sept 28: Jean Smart, Jelly Roll - Oct 5: Nate Bargatze, Coldplay - Oct 12: Ariana Grande, Stevie Nicks - Oct 19: Michael Keaton, Billie Eilish - Nov 2: John Mulaney, Chappell Roan

However, cast members Punkie Johnson, Molly Kearney, and Chloe Troast will not return for the upcoming season, as per The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)