British Stocks Rise Amid Earnings Reports & Tariff Talks

British stocks saw an uptick on Tuesday, buoyed by investor reactions to corporate earnings reports and optimism following proposed U.S. tariff exemptions on automotive parts.

The FTSE 100 index rose by 0.25% as HSBC's strong quarterly performance drove banking shares up, while AstraZeneca's outlook dampened the healthcare sector.

On the domestic front, British grocery price inflation increased to 3.8%, adding strain on consumers facing rising energy costs. The mid-cap index continued its upward streak, bolstered by Travis Perkins' revenue growth.

