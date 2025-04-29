BEML Launches India’s Largest Indigenous Electric Rope Shovel

BEML Limited, headquartered in Bengaluru, has unveiled the BRS21, the nation's largest indigenously designed and manufactured electric rope shovel.

This high-capacity machine, developed entirely in India, is tailored for large-scale overburden removal in opencast mining, marking a historic shift towards zero-emission operations in the mining sector.

The BRS21 was ceremoniously handed over at Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh, symbolizing a milestone in India's journey towards sustainable and self-reliant mining solutions under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)