BEML Launches India’s Largest Indigenous Electric Rope Shovel

BEML Limited has unveiled the BRS21, India's largest indigenously developed electric rope shovel, designed for eco-friendly overburden removal in opencast mining. Weighing 720 tons and featuring a 21-cubic-meter bucket, this machine marks a significant step towards sustainable and self-reliant mining in line with the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

Updated: 29-04-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 16:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
BEML Limited, headquartered in Bengaluru, has unveiled the BRS21, the nation's largest indigenously designed and manufactured electric rope shovel.

This high-capacity machine, developed entirely in India, is tailored for large-scale overburden removal in opencast mining, marking a historic shift towards zero-emission operations in the mining sector.

The BRS21 was ceremoniously handed over at Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh, symbolizing a milestone in India's journey towards sustainable and self-reliant mining solutions under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

