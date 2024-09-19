Richard Madley to Helm SA20 Season 3 Player Auction on October 1

Veteran auctioneer Richard Madley, known for his long-standing role in the IPL, will oversee the SA20 Season 3 player auction on October 1, as announced on Thursday.

The auction, featuring six teams vying for top players like Ben Stokes and Joe Root, is crucial ahead of the league's start on January 9 next year.

'I'm thrilled to be back at the helm of the Betway SA20 Season 3 player auction,' Madley said, expressing his excitement for the high-stakes event.

(With inputs from agencies.)