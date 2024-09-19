Left Menu

UP Government's Fluorescent Solution to Stray Cattle Accidents

The Uttar Pradesh government plans to equip stray cattle with fluorescent strips to reduce road accidents. The strips will enhance cattle visibility at night, decreasing collisions. The Animal Husbandry Department will lead the initiative, which also addresses broader stray animal issues influenced by breeding practices and strict slaughter regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 19-09-2024 16:17 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 16:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Uttar Pradesh government is set to introduce a novel measure to tackle the issue of road accidents caused by stray cattle. Fluorescent strips will be affixed to the horns and necks of stray cattle, significantly enhancing their visibility for drivers at night.

According to officials, the highly reflective strips will be illuminated by vehicle headlights, thus preventing collisions and ensuring the safety of both human and animal lives.

Animal Husbandry Department Director P N Singh disclosed that the initiative, which is in its final stages of approval, is part of a broader strategy to address the problem of stray animals in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Driving Change: How E-Mobility Can Unlock Gender Equality in Uganda’s Transport Sector

Philippine Banks Brace for Climate Transition Risks: Navigating the Low-Carbon Future

Breaking the Cycle of Poverty: Boosting Agricultural Productivity in Timor-Leste

Empowering Women through Social Protection: Key Lessons from Africa

