UP Government's Fluorescent Solution to Stray Cattle Accidents
The Uttar Pradesh government plans to equip stray cattle with fluorescent strips to reduce road accidents. The strips will enhance cattle visibility at night, decreasing collisions. The Animal Husbandry Department will lead the initiative, which also addresses broader stray animal issues influenced by breeding practices and strict slaughter regulations.
- Country:
- India
The Uttar Pradesh government is set to introduce a novel measure to tackle the issue of road accidents caused by stray cattle. Fluorescent strips will be affixed to the horns and necks of stray cattle, significantly enhancing their visibility for drivers at night.
According to officials, the highly reflective strips will be illuminated by vehicle headlights, thus preventing collisions and ensuring the safety of both human and animal lives.
Animal Husbandry Department Director P N Singh disclosed that the initiative, which is in its final stages of approval, is part of a broader strategy to address the problem of stray animals in the state.
