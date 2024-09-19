UP Government's Fluorescent Solution to Stray Cattle Accidents

The Uttar Pradesh government is set to introduce a novel measure to tackle the issue of road accidents caused by stray cattle. Fluorescent strips will be affixed to the horns and necks of stray cattle, significantly enhancing their visibility for drivers at night.

According to officials, the highly reflective strips will be illuminated by vehicle headlights, thus preventing collisions and ensuring the safety of both human and animal lives.

Animal Husbandry Department Director P N Singh disclosed that the initiative, which is in its final stages of approval, is part of a broader strategy to address the problem of stray animals in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)