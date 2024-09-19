Norwegian Cruise Line Unveils Norwegian Luna for Caribbean Adventures

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) has officially unveiled its newest vessel, Norwegian Luna, which is now open for bookings. The ship, part of the Prima Plus Class, will embark on its inaugural Caribbean season in April 2026.

Luna, marking NCL's 21st ship, will offer a variety of Caribbean voyages, including stops in Honduras, Mexico, Belize, and the Bahamas. Standing at 322 meters and accommodating 3,550 guests, the ship will feature enhanced amenities and innovative design elements by world-renowned architects.

The hull art for Norwegian Luna, created by street artist ELLE, celebrates humanity's connection to the celestial. Onboard attractions include the Aqua Slidecoaster, a hybrid rollercoaster and waterslide, and the luxurious Three-Bedroom Duplex Haven Suites. Additional experiences and dining options will continue to elevate the cruising experience for guests.

