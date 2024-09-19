Norwegian Cruise Line Unveils Norwegian Luna for Caribbean Adventures
Norwegian Cruise Line has introduced its latest ship, Norwegian Luna, part of the Prima Plus Class. Set to sail from Miami in April 2026, the ship offers diverse Caribbean itineraries and unique onboard experiences. Norwegian Luna will be larger than its predecessors and feature world-class architecture, luxurious amenities, and stunning hull art.
- Country:
- India
Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) has officially unveiled its newest vessel, Norwegian Luna, which is now open for bookings. The ship, part of the Prima Plus Class, will embark on its inaugural Caribbean season in April 2026.
Luna, marking NCL's 21st ship, will offer a variety of Caribbean voyages, including stops in Honduras, Mexico, Belize, and the Bahamas. Standing at 322 meters and accommodating 3,550 guests, the ship will feature enhanced amenities and innovative design elements by world-renowned architects.
The hull art for Norwegian Luna, created by street artist ELLE, celebrates humanity's connection to the celestial. Onboard attractions include the Aqua Slidecoaster, a hybrid rollercoaster and waterslide, and the luxurious Three-Bedroom Duplex Haven Suites. Additional experiences and dining options will continue to elevate the cruising experience for guests.
(With inputs from agencies.)