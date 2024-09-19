Left Menu

Norwegian Cruise Line Unveils Norwegian Luna for Caribbean Adventures

Norwegian Cruise Line has introduced its latest ship, Norwegian Luna, part of the Prima Plus Class. Set to sail from Miami in April 2026, the ship offers diverse Caribbean itineraries and unique onboard experiences. Norwegian Luna will be larger than its predecessors and feature world-class architecture, luxurious amenities, and stunning hull art.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-09-2024 17:04 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 17:04 IST
Norwegian Cruise Line Unveils Norwegian Luna for Caribbean Adventures
  • Country:
  • India

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) has officially unveiled its newest vessel, Norwegian Luna, which is now open for bookings. The ship, part of the Prima Plus Class, will embark on its inaugural Caribbean season in April 2026.

Luna, marking NCL's 21st ship, will offer a variety of Caribbean voyages, including stops in Honduras, Mexico, Belize, and the Bahamas. Standing at 322 meters and accommodating 3,550 guests, the ship will feature enhanced amenities and innovative design elements by world-renowned architects.

The hull art for Norwegian Luna, created by street artist ELLE, celebrates humanity's connection to the celestial. Onboard attractions include the Aqua Slidecoaster, a hybrid rollercoaster and waterslide, and the luxurious Three-Bedroom Duplex Haven Suites. Additional experiences and dining options will continue to elevate the cruising experience for guests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Driving Change: How E-Mobility Can Unlock Gender Equality in Uganda’s Transport Sector

Philippine Banks Brace for Climate Transition Risks: Navigating the Low-Carbon Future

Breaking the Cycle of Poverty: Boosting Agricultural Productivity in Timor-Leste

Empowering Women through Social Protection: Key Lessons from Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024