Communal Violence Erupts in Bangladesh: Nine Dead and Over 2,000 Incidents Reported

At least nine people have been killed and 69 places of worship attacked across 68 districts in Bangladesh between August 4 and 20 in a spate of communal violence. Nirmal Rozario of Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Oikya Parishad called for a UN-led impartial investigation and raised concerns over the 1,705 affected families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 19-09-2024 17:48 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 17:48 IST
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

At least nine people were killed, and 69 places of worship were attacked and vandalised in over 2,000 incidents of communal violence in Bangladesh between August 4 and 20, according to reports from a minority organisation.

Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Oikya Parishad leader Nirmal Rozario urged for an independent UN-supervised investigation into the violence, the Daily Star newspaper reported.

Rozario detailed the widespread unrest that affected 1,705 families, with properties looted, homes burned, and violence particularly severe in Khulna division where four women were raped. UN intervention was sought to ensure justice and humanitarian aid for those in dire conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

