Man Sentenced for Inciting Racial Hatred Online During UK Riots

A Pakistani-origin man, Ehsan Hussain, has been sentenced to two years and four months in prison after using a fake identity to spread racial hatred online during UK riots. The investigation by West Midlands Police revealed he posted offensive messages, inciting violence in Birmingham.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 19-09-2024 17:59 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 17:59 IST
A Pakistani-origin man has been sentenced to prison for inciting racial hatred online during riots in various parts of the UK. Ehsan Hussain, 25, was given a sentence of two years and four months at Birmingham Crown Court after admitting to disseminating offensive messages on social media.

The West Midlands Police investigation uncovered that Hussain used a fake name belonging to and innocent person. He posted numerous vile messages in a Telegram group with over 12,000 members, calling for disorder in Birmingham's Alum Rock and Bordesley Green during far-right and anti-immigrant violence in August.

Chief Superintendent Richard North from Birmingham Police emphasized the investigation's complexity and praised public vigilance. The public's alerts were crucial amid widespread online misinformation. The investigation also highlighted the wrongful identification of an innocent individual as the message source, who is now receiving police support. Hussain will serve half his sentence in jail and the rest on parole under strict conditions. The judge also ordered the destruction of his phone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

