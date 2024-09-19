Celebrities Step Up: FNCC and Stars Provide Major Flood Relief in Telangana and AP

The Film Nagar Cultural Center (FNCC) has pledged robust support for the flood victims in Telangana, donating Rs 25 lakhs. FNCC President Ghattamaneni Adiseshagiri Rao met with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, handing over the cheque on Thursday.

Earlier this month, Megastar Chiranjeevi made a substantial donation of Rs 50 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to aid the flood-affected in the state. Numerous celebrities have joined the philanthropic efforts.

Mahesh Babu called for public assistance through social media platform X, while Allu Arjun shared his personal contribution of Rs 1 crore split between the relief funds of the two states, urging for prayers and expressing his sorrow over the devastation. NTR Jr also announced a donation of Rs 1 crore, with Rs 50 lakh allocated to each of the affected states.

In related news, the Telangana Chief Minister recently declared emergency financial assistance of Rs 5 crore for the flood-hit districts of Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahbubabad, and Suryapet.

(With inputs from agencies.)