Dhanush Announces 'Idli Kadai' as His 52nd Feature Film

Tamil superstar Dhanush has revealed his 52nd feature film will be titled 'Idli Kadai'. The actor and filmmaker will direct the movie, produced by Aakash Baskaran and himself. Besides this, Dhanush is working on several other projects including 'Kubera' and a biopic on music composer Ilaiyaraaja.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2024 19:13 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 19:13 IST
Tamil superstar Dhanush on Thursday announced that his 52nd feature film has been titled 'Idli Kadai'.

Dhanush will also direct the new movie, marking his fourth venture as a filmmaker after 'Pa Paandi' (2017) and the recently released 'Raayan'. He is currently working on his third directorial 'Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam'.

The actor shared the exciting news on social media with an announcement poster and the hashtag #D52 #DD4, along with the words 'Om Namashivaaya'.

'Idli Kadai' will be produced by Aakash Baskaran of Dawn Pictures and Dhanush from his banner Wunderbar Films, featuring music by G V Prakash Kumar.

In addition to 'Idli Kadai', Dhanush's next film is 'Kubera', directed by Sekhar Kammula, and he will also appear in a biopic on legendary music composer Ilaiyaraaja, directed by Arun Matheswaran.

(With inputs from agencies.)

