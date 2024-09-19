Left Menu

Mumbai to Debut India Art Fair Contemporary in 2025

India Art Fair Contemporary is set to debut in Mumbai at Jio World Garden from November 13-16, 2025. The event will feature 70 exhibitors from around the world, showcasing cutting-edge art and design. The fair aims to promote cross-disciplinary collaboration and highlight ultra-contemporary practices, especially from South Asia.

Mumbai is set to host the inaugural edition of the India Art Fair Contemporary next year, as announced by the organisers on Thursday. The event will be held at Jio World Garden from November 13-16, 2025, and will feature around 70 exhibitors, including galleries, institutions, design studios, and patron-supported booths both from India and internationally.

Led by Jaya Asokan, the director of India Art Fair Delhi, the IAF Contemporary aims to elevate Mumbai's cultural scene by introducing a high calibre of international art and design to an engaged audience. Asokan emphasized that the demand for art in India has grown significantly, making it an ideal time to launch this contemporary-focused fair.

The fair will adopt an innovative approach in its layout, breaking down boundaries between art and design to encourage cross-disciplinary and cross-regional collaboration. The spotlight will be on leading artists and cutting-edge practices from South Asia and beyond, with a curatorial focus on underrepresented regions such as Africa and South America.

