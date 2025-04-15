Left Menu

Cycling World Condemns Dangerous Bottle Incident at Paris-Roubaix

A plastic bottle thrown at cyclist Mathieu van der Poel during the Paris-Roubaix race sparked an investigation by French authorities. The assailant surrendered, and cycling bodies, including the UCI, called for severe penalties against such hazardous behavior to ensure rider safety.

Updated: 15-04-2025 01:49 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 01:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The cycling community is reeling after an incident involving a spectator who hurled a plastic bottle at champion Mathieu van der Poel during the iconic Paris-Roubaix race. The Lille prosecutor has confirmed an investigation is underway to bring the perpetrator to justice. Van der Poel, visibly shaken, emphasized the danger and demanded legal action.

The world champion's team, Alpecin-Deceuninck, expressed their outrage, announcing plans to file an official complaint. The team highlighted the broader issue of misconduct often tied to alcohol, which they claim jeopardizes not only rider safety but also the sport's reputation.

In response, cycling's governing body, the UCI, condemned the act, pledging support for Van der Poel and promising to pursue all legal avenues to ensure such behavior is addressed. They reiterated the need to protect cyclists and promised future actions against any threats to their physical integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

