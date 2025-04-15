Cycling World Condemns Dangerous Bottle Incident at Paris-Roubaix

The cycling community is reeling after an incident involving a spectator who hurled a plastic bottle at champion Mathieu van der Poel during the iconic Paris-Roubaix race. The Lille prosecutor has confirmed an investigation is underway to bring the perpetrator to justice. Van der Poel, visibly shaken, emphasized the danger and demanded legal action.

The world champion's team, Alpecin-Deceuninck, expressed their outrage, announcing plans to file an official complaint. The team highlighted the broader issue of misconduct often tied to alcohol, which they claim jeopardizes not only rider safety but also the sport's reputation.

In response, cycling's governing body, the UCI, condemned the act, pledging support for Van der Poel and promising to pursue all legal avenues to ensure such behavior is addressed. They reiterated the need to protect cyclists and promised future actions against any threats to their physical integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)