Delhi University Student Birthday Bash Ends in Tragic Crash

Five students from Delhi University were injured after a birthday celebration turned tragic as their SUV crashed into a guardrail near Rajghat. The driver was reportedly distracted by his mobile phone. Both alcohol consumption and potential road engineering faults are under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2024 20:03 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 20:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, five Delhi University students returning from a birthday party in Gurugram were critically injured when their speeding SUV crashed into a guardrail near Rajghat in North Delhi, early on Thursday, according to police reports.

Authorities suspect alcohol involvement, but one student claimed the driver got distracted while changing songs on his mobile phone. Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) MK Meena confirmed that a case under sections 281 (rash driving) and 125(a) (causing hurt by act endangering life of personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered at Kotwali police station.

Investigations are ongoing to determine the actual cause of the crash, including potential engineering faults in the road. Officials noted that the Hyundai Venue car was speeding between Shanti Van red light and Geeta Colony stretch when the driver lost control, leading to the crash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

