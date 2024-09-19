Arijit Singh Politely Declines Fan's Protest Song Request at UK Concert
A video showing singer Arijit Singh declining a fan's request to sing his protest song 'Aar Kobe' at a UK concert has gone viral. Singh explained that it was not the appropriate time or place for the song and encouraged the fan to join protests in Kolkata instead. 'Aar Kobe' addresses gender-based violence and is dedicated to women who suffer in silence.
Singer Arijit Singh was seen in a viral video declining a fan's request to perform his protest song 'Aar Kobe' during a UK concert, citing it as an inappropriate setting.
In the video, Singh, who was in the middle of performing 'Ramta Jogi' from 'Taal', explained to the fan that the concert was not a venue for protests.
'People haven't come here to protest. They have come here to listen to me and that's my job,' Singh stated. He then resumed his performance and encouraged the fan to join protests in Kolkata.
'If you really feel about it, go to Kolkata. Gather some people, and take to the streets,' he added. 'Aar Kobe' was released on Singh's YouTube channel and is dedicated to all women victims of gender-based violence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
