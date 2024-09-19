President Droupadi Murmu's Visit Sparks Enthusiasm in Jharkhand
President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Ranchi for a two-day visit to participate in ICAR-National Institute of Secondary Agriculture's centenary celebrations. She was welcomed by state dignitaries. Special security and traffic arrangements were made for her stay at Raj Bhavan and events at ICAR-NISA. She will interact with scientists and farmers before departing for New Delhi.
President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Ranchi on Thursday evening for a two-day visit, marking the centenary celebrations of the ICAR-National Institute of Secondary Agriculture. Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar, and Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan greeted her upon arrival.
''Welcome and Johar to President respected Droupadi Murmu Ji to the brave land of Jharkhand,'' stated Soren on social media platform X. Governor Gangwar echoed these sentiments, expressing delight at her visit. The president proceeded to Raj Bhavan for the night.
To ensure her security, three-layered arrangements were put in place at the airport, Raj Bhavan, and the program venue, ICAR. President Murmu will interact with scientists and address farmers at ICAR-NISA in Namkum on Friday morning. She is scheduled to depart for New Delhi in the afternoon.
