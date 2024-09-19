Left Menu

Franz Beckenbauer Square to Honour Late Soccer Legend

Bayern Munich's home stadium will be located on Franz Beckenbauer Square from January 7, 2025, to honor the late soccer legend who passed away at 78. The decision by the Munich city government highlights Beckenbauer's lasting legacy in German sports.

Updated: 19-09-2024 20:26 IST
Franz Beckenbauer Square to Honour Late Soccer Legend
Bayern Munich's home stadium will be renamed Franz Beckenbauer Square, following a decision by the Munich city government to honor the late German soccer icon who passed away at the age of 78 in January.

The renaming will take effect from January 7, 2025, marking the first anniversary of his death. Munich Mayor Dieter Reiter explained that naming a street is the city's highest posthumous honor and reflects the enormous respect for Beckenbauer.

Beckenbauer, one of Munich's greatest athletes, significantly influenced Germany's soccer landscape. He captained West Germany to a World Cup win in 1974 and coached the team to another victory in 1990. As a player for Bayern Munich, he secured three consecutive European Cup titles from 1974 to 1976.

(With inputs from agencies.)

