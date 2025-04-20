Legacy of Autonomy: Karunanidhi’s 1974 Resolution Echoes Stalin’s New Panel

Chief Minister M. K. Stalin's formation of a new panel on state autonomy harks back to his father, M. Karunanidhi's fervent campaign over 50 years prior. In April 1974, Karunanidhi piloted a resolution advocating for state autonomy, reflecting the aspirations articulated by DMK founder, C. N. Annadurai.

Karunanidhi engaged the Assembly with quotes from Annadurai and highlighted his critique of the Constitution, emphasizing more centralized control. This led to the formation of the Rajamannar Committee in 1969, aiming to redefine Centre-State relations to enhance state autonomy.

The committee's 1971 report was presented to Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Despite political contention, including divergent views from legislators like HV Hande and V M Abdul Jabbar, the autonomy resolution underscored ongoing demands for constitutional reforms in maintaining states' powers without compromising national integrity.

