Left Menu

Legacy of Autonomy: Karunanidhi’s 1974 Resolution Echoes Stalin’s New Panel

Chief Minister M. K. Stalin recently announced a panel for state autonomy, reminiscent of his father, M. Karunanidhi's quest over five decades ago. Karunanidhi moved a resolution in 1974, inspired by DMK founder C. N. Annadurai. The demand for state autonomy continues to be vital in Tamil Nadu's political landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 20-04-2025 16:27 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 16:27 IST
Legacy of Autonomy: Karunanidhi’s 1974 Resolution Echoes Stalin’s New Panel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister M. K. Stalin's formation of a new panel on state autonomy harks back to his father, M. Karunanidhi's fervent campaign over 50 years prior. In April 1974, Karunanidhi piloted a resolution advocating for state autonomy, reflecting the aspirations articulated by DMK founder, C. N. Annadurai.

Karunanidhi engaged the Assembly with quotes from Annadurai and highlighted his critique of the Constitution, emphasizing more centralized control. This led to the formation of the Rajamannar Committee in 1969, aiming to redefine Centre-State relations to enhance state autonomy.

The committee's 1971 report was presented to Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Despite political contention, including divergent views from legislators like HV Hande and V M Abdul Jabbar, the autonomy resolution underscored ongoing demands for constitutional reforms in maintaining states' powers without compromising national integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

 Global
2
Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

 Global
3
Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

 Global
4
Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Smarter: How Energy Codes Can Shape a Low-Carbon Future, If Enforced

Reimagining Coal Mine Closures: World Bank's Roadmap for a Just and Sustainable Future

Why Mongolian Men Die Younger: A Roadmap to Bridge the Gender Life Expectancy Divide

How Business Associations Shape West Africa’s Informal Sector And Who Gets Left Out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025