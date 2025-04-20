Legacy of Autonomy: Karunanidhi’s 1974 Resolution Echoes Stalin’s New Panel
Chief Minister M. K. Stalin recently announced a panel for state autonomy, reminiscent of his father, M. Karunanidhi's quest over five decades ago. Karunanidhi moved a resolution in 1974, inspired by DMK founder C. N. Annadurai. The demand for state autonomy continues to be vital in Tamil Nadu's political landscape.
Chief Minister M. K. Stalin's formation of a new panel on state autonomy harks back to his father, M. Karunanidhi's fervent campaign over 50 years prior. In April 1974, Karunanidhi piloted a resolution advocating for state autonomy, reflecting the aspirations articulated by DMK founder, C. N. Annadurai.
Karunanidhi engaged the Assembly with quotes from Annadurai and highlighted his critique of the Constitution, emphasizing more centralized control. This led to the formation of the Rajamannar Committee in 1969, aiming to redefine Centre-State relations to enhance state autonomy.
The committee's 1971 report was presented to Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Despite political contention, including divergent views from legislators like HV Hande and V M Abdul Jabbar, the autonomy resolution underscored ongoing demands for constitutional reforms in maintaining states' powers without compromising national integrity.
