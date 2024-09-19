Explosive Shockwaves: Hezbollah's Communication Crisis

A wave of remotely triggered explosions targeting pagers and walkie-talkies of Hezbollah members has left a trail of devastation and shock, disrupting daily life in Lebanon. The attacks, attributed to Israel, resulted in at least 37 deaths, including children, and more than 3,000 injuries.

Analysts highlight that while Hezbollah will likely manage to recover militarily, the psychological damage is profound. The attacks severely impacted Hezbollah's civilian infrastructure, affecting healthcare and media operations, and exposed the vulnerabilities of the group's low-tech communications reliant on pagers.

Hezbollah's military responses continue unabated, with ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel since October 8. This incident not only underscores the group's communication flaws but also demoralizes its members, revealing susceptibility to Israeli intelligence operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)