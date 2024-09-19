Zoe Saldana Returns in Intense Second Season of 'Lioness'

Zoe Saldana is set to make a powerful return in the second season of 'Lioness,' as revealed in the gripping new trailer. Saldana's voice sets a dramatic tone in the trailer with the line, 'There's no such thing as a moral war. There's survival, and there's surrender.'

The intense opener provides viewers with the first glimpse of the much-awaited return of Paramount+'s espionage thriller, created by Taylor Sheridan. The star-studded cast, including Laysla De Oliveira, Genesis Rodriguez, Michael Kelly, and executive producers Morgan Freeman and Nicole Kidman, will return. The second season of 'Lioness' premieres with two episodes on October 27.

'How did we get to where we are today? Nobody's innocent. Nobody,' Freeman's character tells Kelly in one scene. Elsewhere, Kidman's character stresses that trust is rare, while Saldana's character quizzes a newcomer, 'Do you love your country? Your country needs more.' According to the show's logline, season two follows the CIA's fight against terror as it hits closer to home. Joe (Saldana), Kaitlyn (Kidman), and Byron (Kelly) recruit a new Lioness operative to counter a hidden threat. As pressures mount, Joe confronts the personal sacrifices she's made as the leader of the Lioness program.

The cast also features Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hebert, Jonah Wharton, Thad Luckinbill, and Hannah Love Lanier. The first season premiered in July 2023 and broke viewing records on Paramount+, attracting nearly 6 million viewers in its first week. The show is part of Taylor Sheridan's successful slate, which includes 'Tulsa King,' 'Yellowstone,' and 'Mayor of Kingstown.'

Inspired by a real U.S. military program, 'Lioness' focuses on Joe as she balances her CIA duties and the ongoing war on terror. '[Sheridan] has a great deal of admiration for the real work that gets done while we're all sleeping, so he takes it upon himself to highlight this world,' Saldana told The Hollywood Reporter. The series is executive produced by Sheridan, Kidman, Saldana, David C. Glasser, among others, and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)