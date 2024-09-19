Left Menu

Vedas: Connecting the World Through Ancient Wisdom

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat highlights the significance of the Vedas as the origin of the universe and a treasure of knowledge. During a recent event, he honored Dr. Deepak Vashisht for his work on a comprehensive Hindi commentary of the Vedas, which took 10 years to complete.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 19-09-2024 22:51 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 22:51 IST
Vedas: Connecting the World Through Ancient Wisdom
  • Country:
  • India

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasized that the Vedas are a treasure trove of both physical and spiritual knowledge, serving as the origin of the entire universe. His remarks were made during a program held at the Ambedkar International Centre in Delhi. He noted that the Vedas have the power to connect the entire world.

At the event, Bhagwat honored Dr. Deepak Vashisht, an Assistant Professor in the Vastu Shastra Department of Lal Bahadur Shastri Sanskrit University, New Delhi. Dr. Vashisht was recognized for his work on the Hindi version of the Vedas, which was originally written by Shripad Damodar Satvalekar. Bhagwat presented Dr. Vashisht with a shawl and a citation to mark his contributions.

Originally from Shivganj in Sirohi district of Rajasthan, Dr. Vashisht's efforts were part of a decade-long project. Swadhyay Mandal Pardi, Gujarat, and the Veda Adhyayan Kendra of Lal Bahadur Shastri Rashtriya Sanskrit University in Delhi collaborated to publish an 8,000-page commentary on the four Vedas, the statement added.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024