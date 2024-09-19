Vedas: Connecting the World Through Ancient Wisdom

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasized that the Vedas are a treasure trove of both physical and spiritual knowledge, serving as the origin of the entire universe. His remarks were made during a program held at the Ambedkar International Centre in Delhi. He noted that the Vedas have the power to connect the entire world.

At the event, Bhagwat honored Dr. Deepak Vashisht, an Assistant Professor in the Vastu Shastra Department of Lal Bahadur Shastri Sanskrit University, New Delhi. Dr. Vashisht was recognized for his work on the Hindi version of the Vedas, which was originally written by Shripad Damodar Satvalekar. Bhagwat presented Dr. Vashisht with a shawl and a citation to mark his contributions.

Originally from Shivganj in Sirohi district of Rajasthan, Dr. Vashisht's efforts were part of a decade-long project. Swadhyay Mandal Pardi, Gujarat, and the Veda Adhyayan Kendra of Lal Bahadur Shastri Rashtriya Sanskrit University in Delhi collaborated to publish an 8,000-page commentary on the four Vedas, the statement added.

(With inputs from agencies.)