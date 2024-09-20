Junior Doctors End Sit-in, Resume Essential Services Amid Ongoing Protests

Junior doctors in West Bengal have announced an end to their 41-day sit-in protest outside Swasthya Bhawan. This decision comes with the partial resumption of essential services in state-run hospitals starting Saturday.

The doctors also revealed plans to set up Abhaya medical camps in flood-affected regions of the state, in memory of the murdered RG Kar trainee doctor. To commemorate ending their 10-day dharna, the doctors called for a march to the CBI office at the CGO Complex in Salt Lake, seeking justice for the slain doctor.

Despite these developments, the doctors emphasized that their protest is far from over. They continue to demand the West Bengal government address security issues and end the threat culture in medical colleges. The government has issued directives for improving safety, including security audits and better on-duty facilities. However, doctors are prepared to resume their 'cease work' if these promises remain unfulfilled.

