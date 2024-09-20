Dhruvi Patel Crowned Miss India Worldwide 2024

Dhruvi Patel, a Computer Information System student from the USA, has been declared the winner of Miss India Worldwide 2024. This is the longest-running Indian pageant outside of India.

Patel, who dreams of becoming a Bollywood actor and UNICEF Ambassador, expressed her honor and pride in representing her heritage and inspiring others globally. ''Winning Miss India Worldwide is such an incredible honour. It's more than a crown - it represents my heritage, my values, and the opportunity to inspire others on a global scale,'' Dhruvi said after her crowning in Edison, New Jersey.

The pageant also declared Lisa Abdoelhak from Suriname as the first runner-up and Malvika Sharma from the Netherlands as the second runner-up. In the Mrs category, SuAnn Mouttet from Trinidad and Tobago won the title, and Sierra Suret from Guadeloupe was crowned Miss Teen India Worldwide. The New York-based India Festival Committee, led by Indian-Americans Neelam and Dharmatma Saran, organized the event, which is celebrating its 31st anniversary this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)