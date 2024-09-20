Left Menu

Kirtan Gains Formal Recognition in UK Music Exams

For the first time, kirtan is included in the UK's graded music examination system. Students can now study 'Sikh Sacred Music' with a formal curriculum and earn UCAS points for higher grades. This initiative by Harjinder Lallie and other advocates aims to preserve traditional Sikh musical heritage and promote cultural diversity in music education.

Kirtan, a significant aspect of Sikh worship involving the singing of scriptures from the 'Guru Granth Sahib', has been officially incorporated into the UK's graded music examination system. This groundbreaking development allows students to follow a formal curriculum in 'Sikh Sacred Music' and access related texts starting this Friday.

Harjinder Lallie, a musician and academic from Birmingham, has been instrumental in securing this recognition, ensuring traditional Sikh musical skills are preserved for generations. The initiative has placed Sikh Sacred Music alongside Western classical music and other globally recognized genres.

The London-based Music Teachers' Board (MTB) will now offer Sikh Sacred Music as part of its global eight-grade music exams. Students can earn UCAS points for higher grades, facilitating their university admissions. This initiative is seen as a crucial step towards diversifying music education and celebrating musical traditions from various cultures.

