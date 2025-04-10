President Murmu's Distinguished Honor: A Celebration of Public Service and Cultural Diversity

President Droupadi Murmu has been awarded an Honorary Doctorate by Constantine The Philosopher University, recognizing her distinguished contributions to public service and governance. This prestigious accolade highlights her commitment to social justice, inclusion, education, and cultural diversity.

The accolade was bestowed during the final day of Murmu's four-day state visit to Slovakia and Portugal. In her acceptance speech, she dedicated the honor to the 1.4 billion people of India, emphasizing the significance of education as a tool for both individual and national empowerment.

Murmu lauded the Indian government's focus on education, citing the National Education Policy as a visionary plan for fostering innovation and global collaboration. The university awards honorary titles to those who have significantly contributed to education and cultural understanding on an international stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)